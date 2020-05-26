Police search for man missing since early May

Gary police are asking for the public's help to find a man missing since early May.
Tyrone Dabney, 57, was last seen May 8 and reported missing May 11, according to a May 21 news release from police.
Police say Dabney left his Broadway Street home in a 2010 Kia Optima. The vehicle was registered with the Indiana plate number D344UM.
Dabney is a black male, 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds, the release states.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue hoodie and brown boots.
Police ask anyone with information on Dabney's location to call Detective Sergeant Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.