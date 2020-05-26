You are the owner of this article.
Police search for man missing since early May
Police search for man missing since early May

Tyrone Dabney

Tyrone Dabney, 57, is missing from Gary.

Gary police are asking for the public's help to find a man missing since early May.

Tyrone Dabney, 57, was last seen May 8 and reported missing May 11, according to a May 21 news release from police.

Police say Dabney left his Broadway Street home in a 2010 Kia Optima. The vehicle was registered with the Indiana plate number D344UM.

Dabney is a black male, 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds, the release states.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue hoodie and brown boots.

Police ask anyone with information on Dabney's location to call Detective Sergeant Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209.

