Police searching for escapee who cut GPS monitor off, police say
alert urgent

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for James P. Mitchell, who is under court monitoring.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for James P. Mitchell, who escaped from court monitoring after cutting his monitor off.

ICU Court Monitoring called the sheriff's office at 2:59 a.m. Sunday after the tamper alarm was activated on Mitchell's monitor, officials said.

"The last indicated location for Mitchell was in the area of the Speedway gas station located at 4377 E. 61st Ave. in Hobart," Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Pamela Jones said. "Officers responded to the gas station and began checking the surrounding areas but were unable to locate Mitchell. ICU Court Monitoring has advised they have attempted to call Mitchell without success. It is believed Mitchell cut his monitor off. His last known location was in the Winamac, Indiana area."

Mitchell is described as a 30-year-old white male, who stands 5-foot-11and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Lake County Warrant Division at 219-755-3057, or 911. 

Business Reporter

