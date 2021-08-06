Police searching for missing Region man

GARY — William Lofton has not been seen since he left for work Wednesday morning, and the Gary Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the 33-year-old man.
Lofton was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday and has not been heard from since, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. Lofton is believed to drive a black 2003 Ford Explorer and may be in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information on Lofton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209 or call the department’s tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.