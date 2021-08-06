 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police searching for missing Region man
alert urgent

Police searching for missing Region man

William Lofton

The Gary Police Department is attempting to locate William Lofton, 33, who has been missing since leaving for work Wednesday morning.

 Provided

GARY — William Lofton has not been seen since he left for work Wednesday morning, and the Gary Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the 33-year-old man.

Lofton was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday and has not been heard from since, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. Lofton is believed to drive a black 2003 Ford Explorer and may be in need of medical attention.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Anyone with information on Lofton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209 or call the department’s tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts