Silver Alert declared for missing Valpo woman

VALPARAISO — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 87-year-old resident.

Adele Danny was last seen at her home on the city's north side around 9 p.m. Saturday. She was reported missing at 7 a.m. Sunday, Valparaiso Police said in a Facebook post.

Danny is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police stated in a Silver Alert declared Sunday.

She is described as white, 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds. She has dark brown hair and light brown eyes.

Danny was last seen wearing a black or tan shirt, a black cardigan, black pants, gray shoes, bronze-rimmed glasses and a black purse, police said.

Police learned Danny may have made a purchase at a Family Express, located at 2605 Calumet Ave., Sunday morning. She may be driving a gray Hyundai Sante Fe with an Indiana license plate, police said.

Anyone who locates Danny or has additional information is asked to contact Valparaiso Police at 219-462-2135 or by calling 911.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

