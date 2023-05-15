Police are again seeking help identifying a body that washed ashore 35 years ago on the New Buffalo breakwater just across the state line in Harbor Country.

The Michigan State Police and New Buffalo Police Department ask for any assistance in determining the identity of a body recovered on the Lake Michigan shoreline in southwest Michigan on April 8, 1988.

It belonged to a 40- to 60-year-old woman who was about 5-foot-5 and 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was believed to be wearing a wig or extensions that had been pulled up from the scalp, according to a news release.

Authorities exhumed the body in 2021 to collect a DNA sample, which it recently re-examined and determined was a black woman. It was previously believed that she was a white woman.

Police also have dental records on file of the woman, who was wearing men’s size-38 denim blue jeans with a wide double-ring striped-cloth belt. She was also wearing red-white-and-blue shorts with full-length pantyhose and black zippered, top-ankle boots.

The woman was not wearing a top when she was recovered but was wearing a sandy-colored front-clasped, heavy-duty brassiere, according to Michigan State Police.

The woman had undergone a hysterectomy; an autopsy found that she was missing her uterus, bilateral tubes and ovaries. The only scar she had stretched from her pelvis to navel.

"A forensic dental health examination indicated the overall presence of excellent dentistry," Michigan State Police said in a news release. "The examining doctor noted that this individual likely did not smoke nor drink alcohol excessively due to the lack of staining observed. This same doctor also believed this individual may have come from an upper socio-economic group based on the porcelain bridge replacing a front tooth. He indicated this type of work was considered experimental at the time and was probably performed within the preceding five years of her death."

Anyone with any information about the woman should call the Michigan State Police Niles Post at 269-683-4411 or the New Buffalo Police Department at 269-469-1500.