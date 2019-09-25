{{featured_button_text}}
Police seek second individual involved in a March double homicide



 Provided

City of Gary homicide investigators are looking to identify a second person involved in a March 23 double homicide. 

At about 8 p.m. on that day, Gary police responded to a report of shots fired at the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary. They found a woman and male teen unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds in a house there, according to a news release.

Temia Haywood, 35, and her son Lavell Edmond, 13, were declared dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner's office.

"The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit was able to identify one suspect and take him into custody," the department said in the release. "The second individual is still unidentified and at large. Investigators are seeking assistance from the community in identifying this male who was pictured near the residence around the time of the incident."

In April, Darren Lavar Taylor, a 39-year-old Indianapolis resident, who is also known as Duke Taylor, was charged in Lake County Superior Court with four counts of murder and two counts of burglary in connection with Haywood’s and Edmond’s deaths. The deaths were ruled as homicides.

Anyone with information on the identity of the second individual spotted by the house that day is asked to call Detective Kristopher Adams at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP .

