 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek tips in fatal hit-and-run
alert urgent

Police seek tips in fatal hit-and-run

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Police Stock
The Times

GARY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred early Friday morning and killed a 57-year-old man from Gary. 

Gary police were dispatched at 4:13 a.m. Friday to the area of Fourth Avenue and Porter Street, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield. 

Westerfield said medics were treating the victim when officers arrived. 

The victim was later declared deceased at the hospital, and the vehicle in question was not on scene and has not been located, she said. 

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-7485 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County imposes new restrictions on large gatherings due to COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts