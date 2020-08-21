Police seek tips in fatal hit-and-run

GARY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred early Friday morning and killed a 57-year-old man from Gary.
Gary police were dispatched at 4:13 a.m. Friday to the area of Fourth Avenue and Porter Street, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
Westerfield said medics were treating the victim when officers arrived.
The victim was later declared deceased at the hospital, and the vehicle in question was not on scene and has not been located, she said.
Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-7485 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Alex Serano Campos
Victor Hernandez
Stephen Anthony Preda
Melissa A. Mackey
Neil Phillip Jackson
Nicholas Ryan Mohr
Virgil Lee King
Xavier Dominqiue Sims
Zachary Donald Sturm
Curtis Alan Beck
Frank Ruiz
Gregory Lamar Baker
Mary E. Hernandez
Alecia Marcia Collins
Erin Jean Ashton
Joseph Anthony Buncich
Kejuan Dequincy Thompson
Leondre Lewis
Leticia West
Paul Daniel Alvarado
Sharrond Powell
Shawn Anthony Dalton
Todd Robert Urban
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.