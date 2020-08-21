Police seek tips in fatal hit-and-run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred early Friday morning and killed a 57-year-old man from Gary.

Gary police were dispatched at 4:13 a.m. Friday to the area of Fourth Avenue and Porter Street, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Westerfield said medics were treating the victim when officers arrived.

The victim was later declared deceased at the hospital, and the vehicle in question was not on scene and has not been located, she said.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-7485 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

