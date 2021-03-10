Police seek whereabouts of 'armed and dangerous' homicide suspect

GARY — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Shavesz Johnson, 24, of East Chicago, was charged Wednesday in the death of Aaron Hawkins, a 31-year-old Chicago Heights man.

Police found Hawkins unresponsive inside a basement while responding about 3:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Vermont Street, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Hawkins had been shot and showed no signs of life when medics checked him at the scene, Westerfield said.

Lake County coroner's investigators arrived later and pronounced him dead about 5:20 p.m., a coroner's release states.

Police previously told The Times that Hawkins was known to Johnson.

Johnson was charged Wednesday with felony counts of murder and enhancement for use of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anyone who sees Johnson is urged to not approach him and instead to call police immediately.