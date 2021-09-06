Police seeking public’s help in July hit-and-run crash

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Department has released surveillance photos of a suspect and vehicle believed to have been involved in a July 10 hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

According to police, at least four people were seen getting into a maroon or red Buick four-door car that was later involved in a crash in the area of U.S. 30 and Randolph Street, just west of Deep River Waterpark, around 1 a.m. July 10. The car left the area after the incident. The rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries, police said.

Merrillville police released a surveillance image of the car and another image of one of the occupants, a man or boy with dark, curly hair wearing a multi-colored striped shirt and blue jeans. None of the car’s occupants have been identified, MPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Ridgway at 219-769-3531 or aridgway@merrillville.in.gov.

