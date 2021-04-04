Police seize guns, drugs during traffic stop

ROLLING PRAIRIE — LaPorte County Sherriff's officers took a South Bend man into custody after discovering firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Friday.

Around 2:35 p.m. a sheriff's deputy was stopped at U.S. 20 and County Road 500 East when he observed a westbound vehicle commit a traffic infraction while switching lanes, LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said.

The deputy proceeded to follow the vehicle and paced it at 61 mph in a 45 mph zone. The vehicle also was observed tailgating another commercial vehicle, Allen said.

A traffic stop was initiated in a business parking lot near U.S. 20 and County Road 400 East. The driver identified himself to police as Delmonte Scales and was asked to exit the vehicle after probable cause of criminal activity taking place was established, Allen said.

The man was observed making "furtive" movements and tossed an item across the center console and onto the floor. A female also exited the front passenger seat and was stopped by the deputy as she tried to make her way to a trash can, Allen said.

The driver was taken into custody and identified as 29-year-old Delmonte Campbell, who had three outstanding arrest warrants out of St. Joseph County.