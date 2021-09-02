Police set sights on person they say fatally struck worker at Region steel mill

EAST CHICAGO — Police are trying to interview the person they say was driving the pickup truck that struck and killed a contract ironworker at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill. The blood-stained truck has been impounded, authorities said.

The victim, Ryan Briney, a 40-year-old Portage man with two young children, died after being hit by the pickup truck at the steel mill on the Lake Michigan shoreline in East Chicago, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

East Chicago police said they were dispatched to a fatal traffic accident at about 10 p.m. Aug. 21. Cleveland-Cliffs security took officers to a parking lot at the former LTV mill where "a male victim was lying face down on the ground," according to a police report.

Briney was taken by ambulance to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where an emergency room doctor pronounced him dead.

Briney was a union ironworker with Local No. 395 based in AmeriPlex at the Port in Portage. He had been working as a contractor at the steel mill.

"Witnesses on the scene described a white pickup truck leaving the area where the victim was located," the East Chicago Police Department said in a report.