Police set sights on person they say fatally struck worker at Region steel mill
Police set sights on person they say fatally struck worker at Region steel mill

EAST CHICAGO — Police are trying to interview the person they say was driving the pickup truck that struck and killed a contract ironworker at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill. The blood-stained truck has been impounded, authorities said.

The victim, Ryan Briney, a 40-year-old Portage man with two young children, died after being hit by the pickup truck at the steel mill on the Lake Michigan shoreline in East Chicago, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

East Chicago police said they were dispatched to a fatal traffic accident at about 10 p.m. Aug. 21. Cleveland-Cliffs security took officers to a parking lot at the former LTV mill where "a male victim was lying face down on the ground," according to a police report.

Briney was taken by ambulance to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where an emergency room doctor pronounced him dead.

Briney was a union ironworker with Local No. 395 based in AmeriPlex at the Port in Portage. He had been working as a contractor at the steel mill.

"Witnesses on the scene described a white pickup truck leaving the area where the victim was located," the East Chicago Police Department said in a report.

Police were called back to the scene at 2:50 a.m. the next day for follow-up on the case. An employee at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor led them to a white pickup truck that was left unoccupied.

"Officers observed damage to the front bumper and hood as well as what they believed to be dry blood on the front bumper," the East Chicago Police Department said in a report. "The vehicle was impounded to the police station to be processed."

The East Chicago Police Department's Traffic Division supervisor has identified the driver and passenger of the pickup truck at the time it fatally struck Briney and is trying to interview that person about what happened.

"The driver has retained an attorney and our Traffic Division is awaiting a response from them to set up an interview," the East Chicago Police Department said in its report. "Identification of the driver and passenger will be forthcoming. The official cause of the accident is still being investigated by our Traffic Division."

Briney was the father of a 12-year-old and 7-year-old and volunteered to help addicts recover through Narcotics Anonymous.

