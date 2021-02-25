Police take real life training into neighborhoods

“We do every circumstance you can possibly come up with,” he said.

Krause said SWAT members respond to actual situations a dozen or more times a year, and rehearsals help with whatever they might encounter next in real life.

“You just never know what you’re going to walk into in a house,” he said.

No doors were forced open, as they are sometimes in drug raids. Officers were also careful not to disrupt or damage anything on the inside.

The owner of the properties gave permission for the training before allowing new tenants to move in.

King said the conditions were still excellent for practicing strategies designed for the safety of everyone involved when it truly counts.

“We want to get in and get out as quick as possible,” he said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.