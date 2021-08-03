Police to step up patrols at school bus stops, in school zones

Police plan to ramp up patrols when school starts back up to crack down on dangerous driving near school bus stops and in school zones.

The Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership will boost back-to-school patrols to watch for traffic offenses as part of Indiana Stop Arm Violation Enforcement or SAVE blitz, an initiative that's funded through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“With students heading back to the classroom, we need everyone to slow down, pay attention to the road and stop for buses,” said Lt. Ronald Russo, LCTSP Coordinator. “We’ll be on high-alert this back-to-school season and have zero tolerance for unsafe driving around buses and in school zones. There’s nothing more important to us than the safety of our children.”

More than 200 police departments across the Hoosier state will take part in high-visibility patrols by school zones and along bus routes this fall semester. The SAVE blitz will run through mid-September.

During the spring semester, police departments across the state issued more than 1,700 warnings and more than 5,600 tickets during Stop Arm Violation Enforcement patrols. Drivers got 251 citations for stop-arm violations, 309 for texting while driving and 1,900 for speeding.