Police try to ID driver who struck bicyclist outside Home Depot in Schererville

SCHERERVILLE — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle who struck a bicyclist outside Home Depot on Thursday.

Schererville police were dispatched at 3:01 p.m. Thursday to 960 U.S. 41 for a report of a hit-and-run in the store's parking lot, according to a police report.

An older man wearing jean shorts and a red T-shirt was lying on the ground face down when police arrived, the report states. The victim told police he was struck by a gray sports utility vehicle while riding his bike, and the SUV fled the area without stopping, the report states.

The victim said he felt pain in his right leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A witness who called 911 said he observed a gray SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, driving at a high rate of speed in the parking lot. The SUV traveled east, then made a right turn to go south and struck the victim on his bike, the report states.

Store camera footage is under review, according to police.