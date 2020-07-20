You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police try to ID driver who struck bicyclist outside Home Depot in Schererville
alert urgent

Police try to ID driver who struck bicyclist outside Home Depot in Schererville

{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

SCHERERVILLE — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle who struck a bicyclist outside Home Depot on Thursday. 

Schererville police were dispatched at 3:01 p.m. Thursday to 960 U.S. 41 for a report of a hit-and-run in the store's parking lot, according to a police report. 

An older man wearing jean shorts and a red T-shirt was lying on the ground face down when police arrived, the report states. The victim told police he was struck by a gray sports utility vehicle while riding his bike, and the SUV fled the area without stopping, the report states. 

The victim said he felt pain in his right leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment. 

A witness who called 911 said he observed a gray SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, driving at a high rate of speed in the parking lot. The SUV traveled east, then made a right turn to go south and struck the victim on his bike, the report states. 

Store camera footage is under review, according to police. 

Police ask anyone with information to call Schererville detectives at 219-322-5000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-865-4646, according to Schererville Deputy Chief Jeff Cook, police said. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lake County Sheriff's Department bike unit ride time-lapse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts