Police union president under fire for pushing Antifa conspiracy after Capitol coup

"The first thing officers say when they raise their right hand, under oath, is swear to uphold constitution of the United States. And what Mike's doing in that post is not upholding it. It's undermining it actually," McDermott said. "He's actually floating baseless conspiracy theories that further separates us, which is the the last type of behavior I'd expect out of a Hammond police officer. He should be trying to calm the situation and pull us together. It's completely inappropriate behavior."