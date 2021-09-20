Police warn drivers to be alert as harvest season begins

The changing of seasons will bring a new hazard to Region roads, according to Indiana State Police, who are reminding drivers to keep their eyes peeled for slow-moving farm equipment on the road this fall.

Various agricultural vehicles — including tractors, combines, grain carts, grain wagons and large trucks — are set to become fixtures on rural roads, ISP said, and that means farmers and non-farmers alike will have to be on their toes to make sure everyone makes it safely to their final destinations.

The National Highway Traffic Administration said farm equipment vehicles, not including trucks, were part of three accidents in Indiana in 2019. One person died as a result. Farm equipment presents an increased hazard because some vehicles are wide enough to occupy nearly the entire road, and few travel faster than 25 mph.

ISP offered safety tips for drivers sharing the road with farm equipment this year, including encouraging drivers to be patient with farmers who are looking for a safe place to pull over and get out of the way.