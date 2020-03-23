Police will fully enforce stay-at-home order, Gary mayor warns residents

GARY — Funerals, church services and other gatherings must cease immediately to curb the spread of the serious and potentially fatal respiratory virus, COVID-19, Mayor Jerome Prince warned Gary residents on Monday.

Gary police, along with the Indiana State Police, will fully enforce Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order issued on Monday, Prince said.

“Please do not try your luck or think anything other than absolute seriousness on this particular issue," Prince said during a livestreamed news conference Monday.

Prince's order for residents to stay indoors came just hours after Holcomb issued an unprecedented executive order Monday directing all Hoosiers to stay home until at least April 7, in an effort to prevent the virus spread.

"I made recommendations last week based on (federal and state) guidelines, and yet over this weekend, I saw events going on around the city where there were clearly more than 10 people gathered in one place," Prince said. "There were funerals, church services, and other things going on throughout the city of Gary," he said.

“This is serious,” Prince said. "Anytime we defy and reject what the public health experts tell us is unacceptable behavior. Every time we do, we increase the risk of spread."