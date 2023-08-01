Polish Catholic pilgrims will soon make their annual march from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church on Chicago’s South Side to Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine in Merrillville.

The annual 33-mile pilgrimage from a Chicago church to a holy site in Northwest Indiana steps off Aug. 12 and takes two days to complete. More than 6,000 people, mostly Polish Catholics, typically take part in the march.

The event has been going on for 35 years and has grown substantially in popularity over that time.

The marchers stop to rest in Harrison Park in downtown Hammond, where they regather their strength while sitting on blankets, tarps and yoga mats. They stay overnight at the Carmelite Shrine Monastery at 1628 Ridge Road in Munster.

The pilgrims will sleep overnight either in tents on the grounds of the shrine or inside the shrine.

Father Andrew Prior expressed gratitude to the Carmelite Shrine's neighbors in Munster "for their continued willingness to tolerate the 20 hours of chaos."

“Over the years, we have relied on the benevolence of the neighborhood and the town of Munster to make this a most enjoyable experience for the pilgrims,” he said.

The pilgrimage typically takes place in August to observe the Catholic Church’s Aug. 26 feast day for the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It takes place earlier in the month before school resumes so that young children can take part and come along with their parents.

The pilgrims go to Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine and Salvatorian Fathers Monastery in Merrillville, where they will see an iconic painting of the Black Madonna. It's modeled after similar pilgrimages in Europe to see the original painting of the Black Madonna in Czestochowa, Poland.