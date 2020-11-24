Political foes unite to urge Hoosiers to follow COVID-19 prevention measures

Two organizations that usually take very different positions on Indiana public policy issues are coming together to urge Hoosiers to redouble their efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The business-focused Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana State Teachers Association, a labor union, issued a joint statement Tuesday calling on Hoosiers, during the Thanksgiving holiday and beyond, to consistently follow the coronavirus mitigation strategies repeatedly promoted by government and public health officials.
That includes wearing a face mask when outside the home, avoiding public gatherings, maintaining 6 feet of social distance from non-household members in public places, washing hands often, and always staying home when feeling ill.
"This is all about people — today's employees and our future workforce," said Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
"Our workplaces and schools are inextricably tied in how we address this pandemic. The strains on the education system directly impact the workplace as well with parents/workers caught in a nearly impossible balancing act."
ISTA President Keith Gambill said Indiana teachers and schools are doing "a tremendous job" providing safe learning environments. But it requires cooperation from all Hoosiers to keep that up as COVID-19 continues to ravage the Hoosier State.
"We can't keep our teachers and students safe, as well as employees at all businesses, without vigilance in following these safety precautions," Gambill said. "That’s why it's so important for schools and businesses to work together on these public health matters."
According to the Indiana Hospital Association, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Indiana have increased 234% since Oct. 1, and an additional 83% since Nov. 1.
"Adherence to the Indiana mask mandate is a matter of personal responsibility, and when Hoosiers fail to act responsibly, it is the health care and essential workers that are paying the price," said Katherine Feley, CEO of the Indiana State Nurses Association.
"Anyone who refuses to wear a mask is directly putting others at risk of harm. Personal freedom should not extend to the freedom of placing others in danger."
While recent news about COVID-19 therapies and vaccines offer light at the end of the tunnel, Gambill and Brinegar said Hoosiers following COVID-19 mitigation strategies will determine in the near-term whether schools and businesses remain open and safe.
"It's true that the Indiana Chamber and ISTA do not see eye-to-eye on every issue," Brinegar said. "But this is all about coming together to urge each and every person to do what is best for their own families, our people and our state. It is critical that we do so now."
