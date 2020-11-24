Political foes unite to urge Hoosiers to follow COVID-19 prevention measures

"We can't keep our teachers and students safe, as well as employees at all businesses, without vigilance in following these safety precautions," Gambill said. "That’s why it's so important for schools and businesses to work together on these public health matters."

According to the Indiana Hospital Association, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Indiana have increased 234% since Oct. 1, and an additional 83% since Nov. 1.

"Adherence to the Indiana mask mandate is a matter of personal responsibility, and when Hoosiers fail to act responsibly, it is the health care and essential workers that are paying the price," said Katherine Feley, CEO of the Indiana State Nurses Association.

"Anyone who refuses to wear a mask is directly putting others at risk of harm. Personal freedom should not extend to the freedom of placing others in danger."

While recent news about COVID-19 therapies and vaccines offer light at the end of the tunnel, Gambill and Brinegar said Hoosiers following COVID-19 mitigation strategies will determine in the near-term whether schools and businesses remain open and safe.