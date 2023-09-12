A popular YouTuber's recently visited Gary, documenting his trip in a video that's gone viral.

The travel vlogger Peter Santenello, who has 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube, put out a video called "America’s Most 'Miserable' City - Gary, Indiana." It's been viewed more than 1.1 million times in two days.

Unlike many YouTube videos that focus exclusively on blight, crime, poverty, urban decay and other issues in the Steel City that's become a national symbol of Rust Belt decline after its population shrunk from 200,000 to about 68,000, Santenello interviews residents about what life is actually like in Gary and highlights positive aspects like the Lake Michigan lakefront, proximity to Chicago and the new multimillion-dollar Hard Rock Casino.

"Gary, Indiana, what a mixed-up place. I don't think there's anything like this. It's a very unique town," he said while strolling through the graffiti-strewn interior of the long-abandoned Gary Union Station. "You take Miami and here and it's another universe. Or Los Angeles or Yellowstone or Grand Canyon. There are so many different ways of living. It's pretty crazy that it's all under one roof per se, all in one country. It's a beautiful thing in my opinion that so many different places can co-exist, cultures, peoples."

Santenello travels around the world, taking a journalistic approach to exploring places like Ukraine, Pakistan, Iran and Appalachia. He examines subjects like Samaon gangs in Los Angeles, the poorest Native American reservation and what life is like in Amish and Hasidic Jewish communities.

Santenello said he found people in Gary to be open and easy to talk to.

"You know there's that online reality and the on-the-ground reality. And there's a large gap right now more than ever because of social media," he said in the video. "It's much easier for me to show the most down and out in Gary, and focus on that solely, not show the casino, not show where we're going next to the lake, which I've been told has nice homes. Or gotten locals to speak and talk about their town."

Gary has proven to be a popular subject for videos on YouTube. Local YouTube channels like Sam Love's Calumet Wilderness and Paul King's Steel City Storm often feature the city. But it's also drawn YouTubers who use the backdrop of long-abandoned buildings to make videos focusing on its decline, depopulation, former status as America's murder capital and other urban problems.

Santenello aimed to present a more complete and nuanced view in the 35-minute-long video.

"It's always had a bad reputation. That's for sure," he said in the video. "But look at my day today, just going up and talking to people. Everyone's been cool. There's definitely an edge here, I'm not going to deny that. There's some roughness to the place. You can still come in here and talk to the people and they open up. The vast majority of people here in Gary I'm sure are great people, good people, hard-working people getting through life."

Santenello said he got some hard looks suggesting he should keep his camera away while touring the city, visiting places like downtown, City Methodist Church and Miller Beach.

"When people come into a place like Gary, they're very wary, like 'what's your intention here? Are you just going to put us under a bus completely,'" he said. "Once they get the vibe that's not your goal they really open up."

The video depicts vacant buildings, trains, Marquette Park and million-dollar homes on the beach in Miller.

"Oh wow look at this. Definitely not what we think of when we think of Gary," he said looking out over the vast expanse of Lake Michigan as the sun sets.

He comments on the fine sand on the beach, letting some sift through his fingers, and the proximity of steel mills to both the east and the west.

"What a bizarre place," he remarks.

He ends the video strolling along the beach in Miller.

"The main story of Gary is of a town that's lost a lot of its population, a lot of its jobs and is... I don't know, is it at the bottom?" he said. "Has it already rebounded a little? Does it have more down to go? Someone from here knows better than me."