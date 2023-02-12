PORTAGE — The City Council has approved new fines for a series of ordinance violations.

Improper property maintenance brings a fine of $100 for the first offense. Subsequent offenses are $250.

Failure to remove snow from sidewalks will cost $25 for each offense.

Property owners who don't keep vegetation trimmed, including grass, will pay $100 for the first offense and $250 for subsequent offenses.

Some city codes and ordinances carry penalties. These three were updated to reflect the current code ordinance.

Councilman Ferdinand Alvarez, D-at large, asked how much revenue the increase in fines is expected to generate. Councilman Collin Czilli, D-5th, said it is hard to tell and hoped the new fines will act as a deterrent.

The city collected $27,194.20 in various fines last year, Clerk-Treasurer Nina Rivas said.

The council also approved, 6-1, rezoning 19 acres on Samuelson Road for Security Doors Inc. The zoning change is from residential to light industrial.

In other reports, Fire Chief Randy Wilkening said January was the first time he can remember the Fire Department going on more mutual aid calls than it received from other departments. That’s because an additional ambulance was put into service.

Additionally, Planning and Redevelopment Director AJ Monroe said utilities are being relocated for the Central Avenue West project after trees were removed last year. That project, being done in multiple phases, will require drivers to take new routes during construction. The project includes the reconstruction of the intersection at Willowdale Road.

Finally, the city applied for a Community Crossings Matching Grant for repaving a long stretch of Portage Avenue.

“That’s a very significant project in town, as I know I've mentioned to you in many past conversations,” Monroe said. “Portage Avenue was the one that kept getting kicked down the can for a few years.” The city hopes to hear in April whether the state’s matching grant is awarded.

“Listening to AJ's report, it’s pretty obvious that we relied on a lot of grant money from the state and the federal government,” Mayor Sue Lynch said. She hopes the state will offer an additional $500 million READI grant for local projects.

“We are keeping our eye on that money and hoping that there's some opportunities here for us,” she said.