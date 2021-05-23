Portage boy still in critical condition after crash, family says

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old Portage boy is still in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital after being struck by a vehicle on 130th Street, family told The Times Sunday.

Melissa Fitzgerald, of Portage, said she and other family members are staying near her son, Jackson Ralich, as hospital staff tends to him.

"He's a fighter and we have faith he will be okay," she said. "He's a strong, stubborn little boy. We just ask that everyone keep him in their thoughts and prayers."

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday police responded to the 2500 block of East 130th Street in Chicago, just west of Hegewisch, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said Jackson was walking in the street when a vehicle driving west on 130th Street struck him.

Jackson suffered multiple injuries to his body and he was taken to Comer Children's Hospital. No citations were issued related to the incident.

Fitzgerald says the family is not upset with the vehicle's driver and thanked him for calling 911 and staying with Jackson until first responders arrived.

"He was very shaken up about it," she said. "We know it was an accident."