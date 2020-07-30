Portage Chamber hosts golf outing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce hosts its 37th annual Summer Swing Golf Outing Sept. 11 at Robbinhurst Golf Course, 24383 E. 875 N. Valparaiso.

The chamber outing, sponsored by Porter Regional Hospital, is open to Portage Chamber members as well as the public.

It opens with a continental breakfast at 9 a.m. and a shotgun start at 10. Lunch is served on the turn with a dinner and awards at 3 p.m. Lunch is provided by Clancy’s Public House

Early registration ends Aug. 28 and costs $120 per person or $450 for a foursome. The price after Aug. 28 is $130 per person and $500 for a foursome.

The cost includes green fees, golf cart, practice balls on the driving range, continental breakfast, lunch, three drink tickets.

There will be prizes awarded for the first, second and third place teams in each flight, closest to the pin, longest drive, longet putt. Should anyone make a hole in one, there will be a new vehicle provided by Castle Subaru & Mitsubishi

There are several ways in order to showcase a business at the outing. Hole sponsorships are still available for $100. Interested participants can go to the Portage Chamber website at www.portageinchamber.com to register or e-mail info@portageinchamber.com or call 219-762-3300.

