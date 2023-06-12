PORTAGE — The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce hosts its 40th annual Spring Swing on Friday at River Pointe Country Club, 6700 Country Club Road, Hobart.

The outing is open to Portage Chamber members and the public.

It opens with a continental breakfast at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10.

Lunch is served on the turn.

Awards and dinner, provided by River Pointe Country Club, are at 3 p.m.

Registration is $145 a person, $550 for a foursome; sign up at portageinchamber.com.

The cost includes green fees, golf carts, practice balls on the driving range, the continental breakfast, lunch, two drink tickets and dinner.

Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place teams in each flight; closest to the pin; longest drive; and longest putt.

A hole in one wins a new vehicle from Castle Subaru and Castle Jeep Ram. There are two car holes.

Metal spikes are prohibited.