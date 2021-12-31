Portage City Hall staff to be displaced

PORTAGE — City Hall staff will decamp for Woodland Park on Monday to allow for the next phase of remodeling at City Hall.

Demolition will begin that day, with asbestos abatement scheduled the weeks of Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, Planning and Community Development Director AJ Monroe told the city’s Redevelopment Commission.

Planning and mayor’s office employees will need to work closely with members of the public coming to visit. If construction in the City Hall lobby allows, the employees will continue to work upstairs. If not, they’re flexible and can go elsewhere, Monroe said.

“On the construction side of things, things are going well,” he said. “There’s now the calisthenics associated with moving into phase 2.”

Furniture for the City Hall remodeling project, where the former fire station is being turned into council chambers, was ordered in December by the Board of Works, but it is likely to take months to deliver.

