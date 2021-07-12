Portage confiscating recycling bins with trash inside

City Council Vice President Scott Williams said he’s one of the residents who got a quick education when he recognized Reeder poking through his recycling bin. Williams had been working in the yard and approached Reeder to see what he was doing.

Reeder pointed out that the treated lumber Williams had put in the bin isn’t recyclable. Lesson learned.

“I’m asking the public to please follow the policy. It’s very simple,” Reeder said. The department’s list of what will and won’t be recycled is posted on its Facebook page and elsewhere throughout the city.

Last year, 3,500 tons of Portage’s recyclables were rejected by Republic. At the current rate of $57 per ton of trash, that would be $200,000 for the cash-strapped city if Portage had to pay for it.

Portage’s contract with Republic ends in August 2023. Some Northwest Indiana communities now must pay Republic to collect recyclables, which would be costly if Portage has to go that route as well.

“It could cost us eventually half a million dollars” if recyclables are rejected, Williams said.