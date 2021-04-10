Portage considers raising ambulance fees

What if a person isn’t insured, Czilli asked. “This is a significant cost for those who are uninsured.”

Czilli also suggested adding a clause that individuals won’t be charged more than insurance will pay.

“I believe that’s up to the city,” Wilkening said. “I’m a service provider.”

The Ordinance Committee had a lengthy discussion about the proposed fee increase, council Vice President Scott Williams, D-3rd, said. In the face of increased costs, other municipalities are also increasing rates, he said.

“It’s been 7-8 years since we had a substantial rate increase,” Wilkening said. This is still cheaper than a private ambulance service, he said.

The proposed ordinance is up for second reading at the next meeting.

The council also heard a proposal to create penalties for violating the city’s fireworks ordinance. Penalties would be $100 for a first violation, then $160, then $200, all in the same calendar year. Officers typically issue a warning first.

“We felt that this was a good dollar amount to start with,” Williams said.