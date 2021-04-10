 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage considers raising ambulance fees
urgent

Portage considers raising ambulance fees

  • Updated
Portage City Hall (copy)

Portage City Hall is pictured. 

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

PORTAGE — Ambulance fees could go up by hundreds of dollars under a proposal being considered by the City Council.

“We hadn’t had a rate increase in quite a few years,” Fire Chief Randy Wilkening told the council, but expenses keep going up.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

A $30,000 heart monitor lasts eight years, and all ambulances and fire engines have them, Wilkening said. Gloves have been difficult to obtain, too.

Proposed fees include $1,150 for basic life support, $1,500 for advanced life support level 1 and $1,800 for advanced life support level 2. In addition, patients would be charged $17.50 per mile, from pickup point to delivery point.

A $250 fee would apply when medics begin treatment but a patient refuses transport. That rarely happens, Wilkening said.

Fees would increase 6% annually under the proposed ordinance.

“The rates that we chose are in line with everyone else that’s been doing it around the area,” Wilkening said. Lake Station just increased rates, he added.

Other departments were even higher, Councilwoman Deb Podgorski, D-At-Large, said.

“Was it a significant increase?” asked council President Collin Czilli, D-5th.

The mileage fee is about $13 currently, Wilkening said. Other transport rates would increase about $300.

What if a person isn’t insured, Czilli asked. “This is a significant cost for those who are uninsured.”

Czilli also suggested adding a clause that individuals won’t be charged more than insurance will pay.

“I believe that’s up to the city,” Wilkening said. “I’m a service provider.”

The Ordinance Committee had a lengthy discussion about the proposed fee increase, council Vice President Scott Williams, D-3rd, said. In the face of increased costs, other municipalities are also increasing rates, he said.

“It’s been 7-8 years since we had a substantial rate increase,” Wilkening said. This is still cheaper than a private ambulance service, he said.

The proposed ordinance is up for second reading at the next meeting.

The council also heard a proposal to create penalties for violating the city’s fireworks ordinance. Penalties would be $100 for a first violation, then $160, then $200, all in the same calendar year. Officers typically issue a warning first.

“We felt that this was a good dollar amount to start with,” Williams said.

The council also granted waivers to Marina Shores property owners who didn’t fill out paperwork on time for residential property tax abatements but warned them not to be late again.

Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Norman Westforth Doo-Wop Funeral Procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts