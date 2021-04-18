Portage cops, firefighters log high call volume

PORTAGE — Police officers and firefighters are busier than ever.

“We are up almost 200 calls from last year, and last year was our record-breaking year,” Fire Chief Randy Wilkening said. “Last year we had nine fires at this point, and this year so far we’ve had 38.”

The causes vary — “careless burning, faulty wiring, you name it,” he said.

The fire department’s medics are administering COVID-19 vaccinations for shut-ins. The Porter County Health Department schedules them, he said.

Police Chief Mike Candiano said his department is busy, too, despite a staffing shortage.

“At this point it seems like we’re busier than last year, and we haven’t even hit our summer busy season yet,” he said. Officers have handled about 18 more calls per day than the previous month.

So far this year, six officers have been assaulted, including two in the past month. One is out indefinitely with an injury, Candiano said.

In addition, two officers resigned last month, one for a federal job and one for a job outside law enforcement.