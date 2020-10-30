 Skip to main content
Portage coronavirus testing site delayed until late next week
Portage coronavirus testing site delayed until late next week

Coronavirus testing generic (copy)

Jarod Sheetz, a medic with the U.S. National Guard, fills out patient information in October at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Lake County Health Department in Crown Point.

 Mary Freda, file, The Times

PORTAGE — A coronavirus testing site the Indiana State Department of Health plans to open in Portage has been delayed until late next week.

"The Indiana State Department of Health has notified the Porter County Health Department that they are having technical difficulties in setting up the registration system for the new Portage testing site that was scheduled to open on Monday, November 2nd," Porter County said in a press release. "Therefore, the site will not be open until later next week."

The new Portage testing site at 6040 Lute Rd. won't open until state health officials fix the problems, which likely won't be until November 4 or 5 at the earliest.

When it does open, the testing site will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays.

Walks-ins are allowed but pre-registration is preferred. Any Hoosier who wants to get tested can register by calling (219) 465-3525, option 2. Insurance is not required for a test but those with private insurance should bring their information.

The Valparaiso testing site at 4H Building at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road also will be closed on Election Day Tuesday.

For more information or to find when the new site will open visit http://porterco.org/covidtesting.

