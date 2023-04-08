PORTAGE — The City Council has introduced an ordinance to regulate chickens in the city limits.

Roosters, peacocks, waterfowl and turkeys would be banned in the city.

The chicken ordinance would set a maximum of five chickens per parcel of land regardless of size.

Chickens would have to be kept under the owner’s control at all times. Chicken coops would have to be 6 to 8 feet high and impermeable to rodents, wild birds and predators, including cats and dogs. Each chicken would have to have at least 10 square feet of space in a coop or run. The coop would have to have adequate shade and ventilation.

Chickens would have to be provided access to food and clean water at all times.

Chickens would be restricted to the rear of the property.

The ordinance restricts the chickens to noncommercial use only and prohibits the slaughtering of chickens onsite.

Councilman Brian Gulley, D-4th, said the Ordinance Committee rejected the idea of registering chickens.

The chicken ordinance, up for final reading next month, is patterned off similar ones in Chesterton and Valparaiso

In another matter, a rezoning request by Olthof Homes drew criticism from Councilman Collin Czilli, D-5th.

“I have a lot of residents with Olthof Homes in my district, and I have heard nothing but complaints with recent developments,” he said.

Olthof wants the council to rezone 37 acres south of Lute Road from R2, low-density residential, to M1 and M2 for multi-family residential use.

The builder plans a mix of paired cottage homes and townhouses on a total of 130 lots. The original proposal called for 190 lots, but the Plan Commission whittled it down over a monthslong review process.

The commission voted 5-3 to give the zoning request a favorable recommendation, Councilwoman Gina Giese-Hurst, D-1st, said.

The council is scheduled to take up the rezoning request on final reading next month.

