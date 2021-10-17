Portage council plans budget session

“This plan is a big opportunity for the city of Portage,” he said. “As soon as the plan is adopted, then those appropriated funds and others can begin to be spent.”

The city will get $8.3 million over two years, Mayor Sue Lynch said.

“We’re trying to get opinions from the citizens, we’re trying to get opinions from the City Council,” Lynch said. “We’re not going to rush out and spend money and wish we had done something else.”

“It’s a one-shot deal. We’re never going to get this money again, so we’ve got to be smart about how we spend it,” she said.

In other business, Councilman Brian Gulley, D-4th, said the council’s redistricting committee has met once. The committee is waiting to see if the county Election Board changes any precincts. Portage’s population grew on the east side and shrank on the west side, but not enough to warrant changes in council districts, he said. With no municipal election until 2023, the committee isn’t in a big rush to redistrict.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.