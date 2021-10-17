Portage council plans budget session

PORTAGE — The City Council is planning a special meeting Tuesday to adopt the 2022 budget and address other issues.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at Woodland Park.
It is one of the last meetings the council will hold at Woodland Park; the new council chambers are being built at City Hall in space formerly used as a fire station.
The proposed budget includes an estimated $22.4 million, up from the current $20.2 million. Local government officials are instructed to advertise a budget higher than they expect will be approved.
The city’s budget includes funding from a variety of other sources, including $1 million from the wheel tax that will go toward improving roads.
At the council’s last meeting, employee Ashley Dietz asked what’s happening with the $1,000 bonuses for full-time employees that will come from American Rescue Plan money.
City Attorney Dan Whitten told Dietz the guidelines on the use of the fund “have been sort of a moving target.” The money for bonuses has been appropriated, but the city can’t spend it until the council adopts a plan for spending American Rescue Plan money..
“We can’t spend that money before the plan is adopted, because if we do we’ll have to pay it back,” Whitten said.
“This plan is a big opportunity for the city of Portage,” he said. “As soon as the plan is adopted, then those appropriated funds and others can begin to be spent.”
The city will get $8.3 million over two years, Mayor Sue Lynch said.
“We’re trying to get opinions from the citizens, we’re trying to get opinions from the City Council,” Lynch said. “We’re not going to rush out and spend money and wish we had done something else.”
“It’s a one-shot deal. We’re never going to get this money again, so we’ve got to be smart about how we spend it,” she said.
In other business, Councilman Brian Gulley, D-4th, said the council’s redistricting committee has met once. The committee is waiting to see if the county Election Board changes any precincts. Portage’s population grew on the east side and shrank on the west side, but not enough to warrant changes in council districts, he said. With no municipal election until 2023, the committee isn’t in a big rush to redistrict.