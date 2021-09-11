Portage dips into pandemic relief funds

PORTAGE — The City Council has dipped into its $3.8 million in American Rescue Plan grant money for bonuses for city workers and a variety of other expenses.
All city employees on the payroll as of Sept. 7 will receive bonuses. Full-time employees will get $1,000 gross pay. Part-time employees will receive a prorated amount based on their full-time equivalency.
The police department is spending $29,116 to update rules and regulations and standard operating procedures, including pandemic response.
The city is spending $18,763.65 to update and maintain its employee and standard operating procedures, including pandemic response.
The clerk-treasurer’s office is spending $7,818.49 to purchase a secure server, accessories and installation. The new server will allow for secure remote access for office staff to the city’s financial system and utility billing software.
The city is also spending $7,106.33 for cyber insurance in case of attack. Cyber threats have increased as the pandemic increases the need for a stronger online presence.
The expenses were recommended by the city’s American Rescue Plan committee appointed by Mayor Sue Lynch. Members include herself, council President Collin Czilli, Budget Committee Chair Debbie Podgorski, Clerk-Treasurer Nina Rivas and City Attorney Dan Whitten.
Councilman Fernando Alvarez asked about the decision-making process.
“Transparency is a major thing for these funds. This is a once-in-a-lifetime grant for these funds,” he said. “We read the resolution, but how many people really know what’s being said?”
Alvarez suggested posting a large graphic at City Hall, perhaps a fever chart that shows how much of the federal windfall remains unspent, to help the public keep track.
Whitten said the committee meetings aren’t open to the public, but he does see Alvarez’s point. “I think the council should be talking quite a bit about this, because once the money is gone, it’s gone.”
Lynch said the committee is still trying to figure out rules for what is allowed and isn’t allowed for the federal money. The last time a big federal pandemic relief windfall came, the rules changed and some other cities had to give a lot of money back. She doesn’t want that to happen to Portage.
The relief funds can’t buy police cars, fire engines and other city vehicles, for example. Portage is attempting to make a clear connection to the pandemic to justify its spending.
If a council member believes the committee is in error, they need to voice that, council Vice President Williams said. “We need to make it transparent and clear.”
Councilman Patrick Clem suggested the committee’s recommendations be taken to the Budget Committee. Podgorski said she would talk to Czilli about it.
“Your budget chairman is on the committee,” Lynch said. “I don’t have a problem with that.”
In other business, Streets and Sanitation Superintendent Randy Reeder used an aquarium with clean water to illustrate how the waste stream is polluted when trash is mixed with recyclables.
“Republic Services says, ‘Portage, you’ve got to clean up your act here. We can’t take that,’” Reeder said. The city is on its second month of Republic not accepting the city’s recyclables.
To date, 430 toters have been confiscated from residents who don’t obey the rules.
“I assure you a good 80% of Portage residents do it right, but 20% contaminate our loads,” he said.