Portage dips into pandemic relief funds

Councilman Fernando Alvarez asked about the decision-making process.

“Transparency is a major thing for these funds. This is a once-in-a-lifetime grant for these funds,” he said. “We read the resolution, but how many people really know what’s being said?”

Alvarez suggested posting a large graphic at City Hall, perhaps a fever chart that shows how much of the federal windfall remains unspent, to help the public keep track.

Whitten said the committee meetings aren’t open to the public, but he does see Alvarez’s point. “I think the council should be talking quite a bit about this, because once the money is gone, it’s gone.”

Lynch said the committee is still trying to figure out rules for what is allowed and isn’t allowed for the federal money. The last time a big federal pandemic relief windfall came, the rules changed and some other cities had to give a lot of money back. She doesn’t want that to happen to Portage.

The relief funds can’t buy police cars, fire engines and other city vehicles, for example. Portage is attempting to make a clear connection to the pandemic to justify its spending.