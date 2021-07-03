Portage Fourth of July parade
Most Popular
Get to know some of the more than 200 new Indiana laws approved this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The Merrill Point Shopping Center has been predominantly vacant since 2017, but Weiss Entities has high expectations for an estimated $45 million to $50 million redevelopment project planned for the site.
Tiara S. Johnson, 29, is accused of hitting the officer in the face with her hands and nails June 23 as he attempted to handcuff her.
A woman was carjacked Tuesday at gunpoint as she sat in her vehicle outside an apartment complex, police said.
Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary, was arrested in Georgia June 18 following a police chase, prosecutors said.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is extending his declaration of a statewide public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic through at least the end of July.
A veteran police officer is prepared to admit he stole tens of thousands of dollars from FOP members.
Two juveniles are in custody following the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old Gary man at a gas station early Saturday, according to Gary Mayor Jerome Prince.
Officers were called out at 6:05 a.m. to the park at 126 Evans Ave. in response to the discovery of an unconscious woman, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.
Joel L. Ohms had surrendered himself on Monday evening in the police department lobby. He was then booked into the jail to begin serving his sentence, which was a series of one-day periods in jail.