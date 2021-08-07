Portage guts proposed smoking ban

PORTAGE — The City Council gutted a proposed smoking ban this week, drawing the ire of anti-tobacco activists.

An earlier version of the ordinance would have banned smoking in almost all public places, including bars.

The new ordinance allows smoking in designated areas on city-owned property, including at the police station, City Hall and Woodland Park. Smoking is also permitted on roads and in parking lots in city parks.

The amended ordinance was approved unanimously.

Resident Antonio Gutierrez was fuming. Almost everything the ordinance says is spelled out by state law, he said.

“I went down there and lobbied and advocated for that” state law, he said. “You guys just made an ordinance pretty much for nothing.”

An exception to the state law is banning smoking outdoors in city parks, council President Collin Czilli said.

Emily Carpenter, youth facilitator for the Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition for Porter County, echoed Gutierrez’s remarks.

“The amended language does not do any more to protect residents from secondhand smoke than the state ordinance does,” she told the council.