 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage home destroyed after smoker ignites fire
alert urgent

Portage home destroyed after smoker ignites fire

Portage fire stock

Portage Fire Department turnout gear ready for use.

 File, The Times

PORTAGE — A home and garage are a total loss after a fire started on a back porch Monday night in the Ingram Manor mobile home community.

The Portage Fire Department was sent to the 5100 block of Burnham Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Monday after a resident said he was cooking in a smoker and noticed a fire had started, Fire Chief Randy Wilkening said. The blaze engulfed the deck and ended up causing heavy damage to the home and garage, which Wilkening said are both a total loss.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Some neighboring trailers also received heat damage but all of those properties remain intact.

No one was injured in the fire, Wilkening said.

Portage fire was assisted by the Union, Ogden Dunes, Liberty Township and Porter fire departments. Crews remained on scene for about three hours before the fire was extinguished.

The accidental fire remains under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fisherman rescues deer caught swimming in U.K. ocean

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts