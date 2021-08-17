Portage home destroyed after smoker ignites fire

PORTAGE — A home and garage are a total loss after a fire started on a back porch Monday night in the Ingram Manor mobile home community.

The Portage Fire Department was sent to the 5100 block of Burnham Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Monday after a resident said he was cooking in a smoker and noticed a fire had started, Fire Chief Randy Wilkening said. The blaze engulfed the deck and ended up causing heavy damage to the home and garage, which Wilkening said are both a total loss.

Some neighboring trailers also received heat damage but all of those properties remain intact.

No one was injured in the fire, Wilkening said.

Portage fire was assisted by the Union, Ogden Dunes, Liberty Township and Porter fire departments. Crews remained on scene for about three hours before the fire was extinguished.

The accidental fire remains under investigation.

