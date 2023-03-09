SOUTH HAVEN — Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy will be hosting his annual Team Up 2 Clean Up event from 8:30 a.m. to noon April 22.

The annual event allows volunteers, be they individuals, community groups or businesses, to help give their community a good spring cleaning.

Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. April 22 at Haven Hollow Park, 330 W 700 N, South Haven, gather their tools and assignments and begin projects at Haven Hollow, Field of Dreams and Jim Lynch parks, along with the South Haven Fire Department and along McCool Road.

Volunteers will meet back at Haven Hollow around 11 a.m. for a complimentary thank you luncheon.

Any individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating in the annual event may register at https://secure.rec1.com/IN/portage-township-in/catalog