Portage makes plans for Independence Day celebration
PORTAGE — The city celebrates the Fourth of July with a parade, festival and fireworks on July 3.

This year’s festivities are hosted by the Portage Events Partnership.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. from Willowcreek Road and Sunrise Avenue, traveling north to Central Avenue and then east to Vivian Street.

The theme for this year’s parade is Heroes Among Us, honoring all the frontline workers, from healthcare workers to retail clerks, teachers to first responders, who served residents this past year.

The Grand Marshal will be Bobbie DeKemper, director of the Portage Township Food Pantry. DeKemper and the pantry’s volunteers continued to meet the needs of Portage residents throughout the past year, providing food to those in need.

Applications for parade entries are available at Portage City Hall, 6070 Central Ave. or online at https://www.portagein.gov/ Deadline to enter the parade is June 18.

A festival will begin at 5 p.m. at Founders Square, just north of Central Avenue and west of Hamstrom Road. The festival features food trucks, a beer garden, music by Chronic Flannel and an apple pie eating contest.

The evening will culminate in fireworks, displayed from the Indiana District One Little League Complex.

For more information on any of the Fourth of July events, contact city hall at 219-762-5425.

