Portage man arrested after woman found battered, police say

PORTAGE — A Portage man allegedly told a woman, "You got what you wanted," before police found her battered and bloody.

About 5 p.m. Wednesday, Portage police responded to the 1100 block of Camelot Manor for a physical disturbance.

When police arrived, they discovered a 45-year-old woman with blood running down her head in the residence's doorway.

The woman told police she was arguing with 42-year-old Jeffrey Burgess about his drug use when he hit her in the head and face with his fist. The woman told police she was struck three times and lost consciousness.

When the woman came to, she said Burgess was strangling her, according to a police report.

Upon officers' arrival, Burgess was in the residence's driveway. Officers asked Burgess to come out from behind a vehicle and show his hands, a police report states.

Burgess then approached police in a "aggressive manner," with clenched fists and stated "(expletive) you," police said.

Police tried to place Burgess in handcuffs, however, he "began actively resisting officers by pulling away and not complying with commands given to him," according to a police report.