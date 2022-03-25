Portage man threatened woman with gun, police say

A Portage man was arrested after brandishing a 9mm handgun while angrily telling a woman to leave his room, according to police.

Emmanuel B. Walker, 23, was arrested on a felony charge of intimidation.

At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Portage Police Department investigated a disturbance on the 2000 block of Hamilton Street in Portage.

Walker was arguing with a family member about not being able to start his four-wheeler in the garage, accusing another family member of damaging it to the point where it wouldn't run, according to a police report.

He began arguing with a relative in the house and went to the closet to retrieve a pistol, yelling at the woman to get out, according to the police report from the Portage Police Department.

A witness told police, "He never pointed the firearm at her, however, he was extremely agitated while holding it."

He told police the female relative pushed him, argued with him and broke his door before he went and got the gun, according to the police report. The investigating officer noted in his report he observed no damage to the door.

Police seized the gun as evidence and took Walker into custody.

