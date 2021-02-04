Portage may post snow parking ban signs

PORTAGE — Last weekend’s snowfall made it clear how few residents knew about an ordinance requiring them to move vehicles off the street.
Police knocked on more than 150 doors asking residents to move their vehicles so snowplows could clear the streets.
Police Chief Mike Candiano said a few vehicles were impounded after residents didn’t want to cooperate. “There wasn’t a whole lot of compliance anywhere,” he said.
A city ordinance requires vehicles to not be parked on the street when 2 or more inches of snow falls, but there are no signs posted to let people know. City Council Vice President Scott Williams, D-3rd, wants to change that.
“I have never seen a sign posted in our city, as I have seen in other cities, about the ordinance,” he said. “It’s not going to totally solve the problem, but it’s going to communicate to the residents.”
Streets and Sanitation Superintendent Randy Reeder supports the idea of putting up signs.
Mayor Sue Lynch told the council she is proud of the effort by the streets and sanitation department to clear the streets.
“It isn’t very often that we get 11 inches of wet, heavy snow here in our city,” Lynch said. “Our streets were cleaned when other cities weren’t.”
Reeder said the city is looking at replacing diesel-powered snowplows with CNG-fueled trucks. The city is seeking a grant not only for the trucks but also to install a CNG filling station at the streets and sanitation department.
The diesel trucks occasionally have to idle for 45 minutes to an hour to heat up the engine so emissions are cleaner, Reeder said. That explains why employees don’t seem to be working while sitting in a truck when there is clearly work to be done, such as plowing snow.
This is the last year to pursue grants through a fund established after Volkswagen was fined nearly $15 billion for deliberately cheating on compliance with diesel emission standards, Lynch said.