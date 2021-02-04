Portage may post snow parking ban signs

PORTAGE — Last weekend’s snowfall made it clear how few residents knew about an ordinance requiring them to move vehicles off the street.

Police knocked on more than 150 doors asking residents to move their vehicles so snowplows could clear the streets.

Police Chief Mike Candiano said a few vehicles were impounded after residents didn’t want to cooperate. “There wasn’t a whole lot of compliance anywhere,” he said.

A city ordinance requires vehicles to not be parked on the street when 2 or more inches of snow falls, but there are no signs posted to let people know. City Council Vice President Scott Williams, D-3rd, wants to change that.

“I have never seen a sign posted in our city, as I have seen in other cities, about the ordinance,” he said. “It’s not going to totally solve the problem, but it’s going to communicate to the residents.”

Streets and Sanitation Superintendent Randy Reeder supports the idea of putting up signs.

Mayor Sue Lynch told the council she is proud of the effort by the streets and sanitation department to clear the streets.