Portage, National Park Service pay $100K to expand breakwall

PORTAGE —Indiana Dunes National Park and the city’s Redevelopment Commission are working together to protect the pavilion at Portage Lakefront Park and Riverwalk.
The city and the National Park Service are spending a combined total of more than $100,000 for armor stone to extend the breakwall.
Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz explained the breakwall will be extended south and west to protect the dune in front of the pavilion.
The National Park Service has spent $11,000 on what Labovitz referred to as the knuckle, the point where the breakwall extension is being connected to the existing structure.
Portage is contributing additional boulders, heavy equipment and operators for the work.
The city is spending $92,000 on additional armor stone from Shoreline Aggregate Solutions of Michigan City, which offered the sole price quote.
“Because of the lake levels and erosion, the armor stone supply is in hot demand all around the Great Lakes,” Labovitz said.
“We’ve learned a lot about lake dynamics,” he said. “The installation that is there now is not adequate to protect the building.”
Lake levels and associated erosion are cyclical.
“The good news is that the lake levels continue to go down,” Labovitz said. “It might not be a problem for zero to 15 years, but we know it will be a problem again. It will be even more expensive to protect the building,” perhaps $500,000 then.
“This is the never-ending story about Lake Michigan,” he said.
“I’ve been here for seven years, and I’ve been reading about this in newspaper articles for the past four decades,” Labovitz said. By the time someone gets around to addressing the erosion problem, the lake level declines, and attention wanes. He doesn’t want that to happen again.
“We’re trying not to leave a problem for the next generation,” he said.
The park’s pavilion isn’t in danger of sliding into the lake as former Mayor John Cannon said, but additional erosion from some severe storms could jeopardize it, Labovitz said.
“The building is fine, but another couple of years as the existing breakwater and the old ramp deteriorate, the building is in some jeopardy if there’s more storm events,” he said.
Labovitz hopes the work will be done in time for the Memorial Day weekend kickoff to summer.
Portage Lakefront Park and Riverwalk is the most-visited site within Indiana Dunes National Park, Labovitz said.
“It’s the only place you can see the lake without getting out of your car,” he said. “If you have mobility challenges, that is your park experience.”
The National Park Service is looking into removing rubble in Lake Michigan, including the observation deck that fell when the dune below it was eroded away and the ramp that also collapsed.
Labovitz credited city employees who have proven good at finding solutions. “You guys are great. I can tell you there’s no future for them in the federal government, because those are can-do folks,” he said.
The national park has a civil engineer on staff, and a marine engineer from the National Park Service’s regional office also weighed in on the plans. “We’re confident this is going to work,” Labovitz said.
