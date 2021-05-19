Portage, National Park Service pay $100K to expand breakwall

“The good news is that the lake levels continue to go down,” Labovitz said. “It might not be a problem for zero to 15 years, but we know it will be a problem again. It will be even more expensive to protect the building,” perhaps $500,000 then.

“This is the never-ending story about Lake Michigan,” he said.

“I’ve been here for seven years, and I’ve been reading about this in newspaper articles for the past four decades,” Labovitz said. By the time someone gets around to addressing the erosion problem, the lake level declines, and attention wanes. He doesn’t want that to happen again.

“We’re trying not to leave a problem for the next generation,” he said.

The park’s pavilion isn’t in danger of sliding into the lake as former Mayor John Cannon said, but additional erosion from some severe storms could jeopardize it, Labovitz said.

“The building is fine, but another couple of years as the existing breakwater and the old ramp deteriorate, the building is in some jeopardy if there’s more storm events,” he said.

Labovitz hopes the work will be done in time for the Memorial Day weekend kickoff to summer.