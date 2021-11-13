Portage OKs plan for ARP spending

For community development and quality of life, $5,116,958 is planned. That includes Founders Square improvements; replacing the skate park at Woodland Park; a YMCA community pool project; Portage Public Library outdoor learning center; Woodland Park generator upgrade; electric vehicle charging stations at parks and common areas owned by the city; park benches in pedestrian areas; Portage Marina kayak launch and fish cleaning station; creation of a Garyton Community Center, using the defunct Garyton School building; and figuring out how to market the former Little League property downtown.

“This is not an exhaustive list of projects. Those projects are subject to updates with future reviews of this plan,” Podgorski said.

Residents are encouraged to send suggestions for additional project ideas to arpfund@portage-in.com.

No money was set aside for the revenue replacement category because the city hasn’t lost anything yet because of COVID-19. That could come in future years when income taxes are distributed, council President Collin Czilli, D-5th, said, which is why that category was created.