Portage OKs plan for ARP spending

PORTAGE — The City Council has approved a plan for how to spend its $8,350,874.56 in federal American Rescue Plan money.
“The city of Portage and our residents have a one-time opportunity to make large-scale investments in our community and mitigate the effects of COVID-19,” Budget Committee Chair Debbie Podgorski, D-At-Large, said.
The spending is being divided into four categories:
• COVID-19 mitigation, econ recovery and premium pay
• Infrastructure and IT improvements
• Community development and quality of life
• Revenue replacement
The first category sets aside $1,116,958. Items included so far are COVID-19 hazard pay for city employees, set at $1,000 gross pay for full-time employees and pro-rated for part-timers; streaming equipment for public meetings; point-of-sale tablets for the park department; testing kits for employees interacting with COVID-positive people; and grants to nonprofits.
For infrastructure and IT improvements, $2,116,928 has been set aside. Planned spending includes solar panels for city buildings; sanitary plant improvements; IT upgrades to city and parks, increasing wifi access to residents; Streets and Sanitation Department vehicles that use compressed natural gas, to begin transitioning streets and fleets to clean air technology; and a cybersecurity insurance policy.
For community development and quality of life, $5,116,958 is planned. That includes Founders Square improvements; replacing the skate park at Woodland Park; a YMCA community pool project; Portage Public Library outdoor learning center; Woodland Park generator upgrade; electric vehicle charging stations at parks and common areas owned by the city; park benches in pedestrian areas; Portage Marina kayak launch and fish cleaning station; creation of a Garyton Community Center, using the defunct Garyton School building; and figuring out how to market the former Little League property downtown.
“This is not an exhaustive list of projects. Those projects are subject to updates with future reviews of this plan,” Podgorski said.
Residents are encouraged to send suggestions for additional project ideas to arpfund@portage-in.com.
No money was set aside for the revenue replacement category because the city hasn’t lost anything yet because of COVID-19. That could come in future years when income taxes are distributed, council President Collin Czilli, D-5th, said, which is why that category was created.
City Attorney Dan Whitten said the plan can be modified as needed in the future. “This plan is good. This plan is sort of developed within the guidelines,” he said.
An additional appropriation in December is expected as the council begins spending the money.
In other business, the Republic Services audit of the city’s trash didn’t go well.
“They did see a considerable improvement in our recycling,” but it still didn’t meet industry standards, Street and Sanitation Department Superintendent Randy Reeder said. His department has been doing spot checks of recycling toters and confiscating them for egregious violations of the recycling rules.
The city will continue working with Republic monthly at the transfer station to keep auditing loads.