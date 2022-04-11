Portage parks predict payroll fiasco

PORTAGE — The city’s parks department won’t be able to pay its employees by the end of July unless the City Council provides a cash infusion, Park Board President Paul Ciesielski told the council recently.

Park Superintendent Lori Wilkie resigned two weeks ago. Ciesielski is serving as interim superintendent, subject to Park Board approval of Mayor Sue Lynch’s appointment.

“Over the past decade our budget has gotten smaller but our parks system has grown larger,” Ciesielski said.

The city now has 15 parks and just five full-time maintenance employees, down from 10 a decade ago.

In 1995, the parks budget was just over $1 million. In 2022, the City Council approved a $1.1 million budget for the parks department, but it was cut to $609,000 by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.

“Since 1995 we have acquired millions of dollars in capital assets, but we have received no funding to maintain them,” Ciesielski said.

“We’re working as best we can with what we have to work with,” he said, but it isn’t easy. In 2020, the department had to refund $62,700 in fees for private events canceled because of the pandemic.

The department has dipped into its non-reverting fund, but that hurts programs, Ciesielski said.

Ciesielski said the parks people “fervently hope that you will see your way to restore the parks funding to a level that will allow us to operate through the balance of 2022.”

Lynch said the search for a new superintendent will be limited to a 30-mile radius. “We don’t want to tell them you’re hired but you can only work through the end of July because we can’t afford to pay anybody.”

Wilkie’s resignation points to how short-staffed the department’s administration is. There’s no longer an assistant superintendent, nor is there a sports director or head of maintenance. Those positions aren’t funded.

“It does not speak well of us,” Lynch said.

Under former Mayor James Snyder, the Redevelopment Commission put up an open-air pavilion on the city’s north side that is rarely used.

“There was a promise of specialized equipment to clean that building because you need almost a mini Zamboni to clean that floor. They’ve promised it, but it was never given to the parks,” Lynch said. The result is that it takes a lot of effort to clean the pavilion.

City Attorney Dan Whitten said the state’s decision to drastically cut the parks budget threw the ball back into the council’s court.

“This kind of cut, I suspect, anticipates that the City Council will take some action” to address the funding gap, he said.

Councilman Pat Clem, D-2nd, asked Ciesielski why the parks maintenance staff hadn’t addressed a fallen tree in Woodland Park, where the council met and where City Hall staff are temporarily housed.

The council’s American Rescue Plan Act funding plan, to be introduced at a public hearing April 27, is expected to include about $500,000 for the parks department as well funding for other city departments to replacing aging vehicles and other equipment.

In other business, the council heard a request by RCJ Development to annex four acres as the first step toward the creation of a 240-home subdivision along County Road 700 North between Willowcreek and Swanson roads.

The four-acre parcel would need to be annexed to allow a 53-acre parcel not currently contiguous with the city boundaries to be annexed for the 57-acre development.

Attorney Joe Svetanoff said the plan is to have maintenance-free cottage homes priced at about $325,000 and single-family homes at about $400,000. Fully built out, the subdivision would yield about $312,000 in property tax revenue for the city.

Steve Kil, representing the developer, said his client also built Gates of St. John along with other subdivisions in Northwest Indiana. A farm-themed park is planned there. The park would be a public park to make sure kids are forever welcome there, but the homeowners association would be responsible for maintaining it, Kil said.

