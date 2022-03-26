Portage plan swinging for the fences on $15 million athletic complex

PORTAGE — Mayor Sue Lynch asked the most important question about plans for a year-round youth sports facility at the former Portage Little League complex.

Even if the Redevelopment Commission can afford it, can the city afford to operate it?

Matt Reardon of Hammond-based MCR Partners and Jonathan Smith, senior project manager for Indianapolis-based HWC Engineering, unveiled plans for a sports facility that would cost in the ballpark of $15 million.

The master plan for the site includes two baseball fields — one of which could be subdivided into two diamonds for the youngest players — along with a 65,000-square-foot indoor training facility. A quarter-mile walking track would surround the site.

“There was no stone unturned when ideas were talked about,” Reardon said. Stakeholders wanted a facility that would have flexible space and be sustainable over time.

Smith said the fields themselves, inside and outside, show that flexibility. They would have artificial turf to extend the season and be striped for use as baseball, softball, football and soccer fields.

Hard surface courts would be suitable for basketball, pickleball and volleyball. A skate park could also be incorporated, as well as ping pong, cornhole and other games.

“Basically, everything for everyone and lots of opportunities for different sports,” Smith said.

His aim was to provide a facility that is multi-use, multi-sport, multi-season and multi-generational.

The indoor facility would include vendor and concessions space, a balcony for a track and a terrace for events and different viewing areas.

“Parking’s going to be a little crazy on the site,” Smith said. There are 300 parking spaces within a 5-minute walk and another 250 within a 10-minute walk. Parking along Main Street would be angle parking instead of parallel to basically double the number of available parking spaces.

AJ Monroe, the city’s director of planning and community development, said the base price of the project would be $13 million to $18 million, but alternates could push the cost to $16 million to $22 million.

Financial adviser Karl Cender said the Redevelopment Commission could afford a $15 million project, but he would have to crunch the numbers some more to see whether a more expensive project would be affordable.

It would take about a year to build the facility, Smith said.

Lynch noted that operating the facility would require hiring staff members. “Would that be a standalone thing or would that fall under the parks?” she asked. The park department’s budget took a major hit when the state’s Department of Local Government Finance revised the city-approved budget for 2022.

