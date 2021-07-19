Portage plans annual Haunted Hayride

PORTAGE — Want to get in on the spookiest season of the year?
The Portage Parks and Recreation Department is looking for groups to create and man scary scenes for its annual Haunted Hayride.
The Haunted Hayride will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 22 and 23 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.
Groups can earn up to $350 by creating and manning scenes during the event.
If interested, fill out the contract at https://inportageparks.com/annual-haunted-hayride-2-2/ and return it to the park office, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. Please also fill out the w-9 and return it with the contract.
For additional information, contact the park office at 219-762-1675.