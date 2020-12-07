 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage police officers recognized for lifesaving efforts
urgent

Portage police officers recognized for lifesaving efforts

{{featured_button_text}}
Portage police stock

The Portage Police Department building.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

PORTAGE — Four Portage police officers are being recognized for their quick action to help a neighbor in distress while responding to a call of suspicious activity in a west Portage neighborhood.

Officers were interviewing witnesses Sunday to the potential activity when one witness unexpectedly collapsed to the ground, police said.

Sgt. Greg Coleman, Cpl. Robert Nichols and Officer Dan Martinez offered medical attention, and Officer Andrew Smith radioed for an ambulance and assessed the witness' condition.

Officers were unable to find a pulse and given the witness' ineffective breathing, determined the victim was suffering from a cardiac event.

Martinez had an automated external defibrillator (A.E.D.) in his vehicle that responding officers used to deliver a shock to the witness who quickly regained consciousness, police said.

A Portage Fire Department ambulance transported the patient for further medical treatment.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Portage Police Department shared comments from officers' nomination by the supervisor for the department's Lifesaving Award.  

“The training, experience and professionalism of these officers is evident in their response to this time critical event," the nomination said.

Gallery: 5 stories to know from the weekend

5 stories to know from the weekend: Mother tells son's killer 'I hate you' before judge hands him 45 years

Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cook County Sheriff's K-9 finds missing person

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts