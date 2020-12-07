Portage police officers recognized for lifesaving efforts

PORTAGE — Four Portage police officers are being recognized for their quick action to help a neighbor in distress while responding to a call of suspicious activity in a west Portage neighborhood.
Officers were interviewing witnesses Sunday to the potential activity when one witness unexpectedly collapsed to the ground, police said.
Sgt. Greg Coleman, Cpl. Robert Nichols and Officer Dan Martinez offered medical attention, and Officer Andrew Smith radioed for an ambulance and assessed the witness' condition.
Officers were unable to find a pulse and given the witness' ineffective breathing, determined the victim was suffering from a cardiac event.
Martinez had an automated external defibrillator (A.E.D.) in his vehicle that responding officers used to deliver a shock to the witness who quickly regained consciousness, police said.
A Portage Fire Department ambulance transported the patient for further medical treatment.
In a Facebook post Monday, the Portage Police Department shared comments from officers' nomination by the supervisor for the department's Lifesaving Award.
“The training, experience and professionalism of these officers is evident in their response to this time critical event," the nomination said.
