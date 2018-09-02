The Portage Police Department is hosting a town hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday about school safety.
The meeting will be in the department's second floor training room at 6260 Central Ave. and feature past and present school resource officers.
Police Chief Troy Williams said the purpose of the meeting is to "educate, refute misinformation and allow for true transparency with questions and answers."
The Portage Police Department and Portage Township Schools have been feuding lately over the placement of school resource officers in the schools.
Following the announcement of a partnership between Portage Township Schools and the Porter County Sheriff’s Department, Portage Township Schools announced on Friday their decision to fire the two student resource officers from the Portage Police Department who served the school.