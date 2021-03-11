 Skip to main content
Portage schools host vaccine clinic for school staff
 Image from Google Maps

PORTAGE — School staff, it's your shot.

On Friday, staff with Portage Township Schools will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through a partnership with Walmart.

The vaccine clinic will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Portage High School Field House, with limited appointments available.

School employees have already begun reserving appointment times, the district said in a press release this week.

Walmart plans to return to the school to administer the second dose of the vaccine, the district said. 

