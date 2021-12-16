 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage schools to beef up patrols after TikTok threat, superintendent says
breaking urgent

Portage schools to beef up patrols after TikTok threat, superintendent says

Portage Township Schools

Portage Township Schools Superintendent Dr. Amanda Alaniz announced an increase of patrols Friday as a national TikTok trend circulating among the district cites a safety threat "to every school in the USA" on Friday.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

PORTAGE — Social media posts circulating the country on popular video application TikTok is causing Portage Township Schools to increase safety measures on Friday, Superintendent Dr. Amanda Alaniz wrote in a letter shared by Portage police.

The message refers to a threat to safety "for every school in the USA" and mentions Friday's date specifically. Alaniz writes the post is circulating not only in Portage but also in schools across the state and country, writing the threat did not originate in Portage's district.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

Additional patrol officers will be on duty, and the Portage Police Department and Porter County Sheriff's office have been notified of the threats.

"This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats," Alaniz wrote. "Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.

Region schools see effects of national TikTok trend leading to damage, theft of school property

"If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away. Remember: If you see something or hear something, say something."

TikTok is a short-form video social media app that allows users to create and view content created up to three minutes long. Users have created content to highlight their work as an artist, dancer, musician, comedian, athlete and more.

Trends originating on TikTok have become troublesome in the past. A national "devious licks" trend hit the Region as stealing and vandalism occurred in schools and parks.

In September Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales said school resource officers charged three students from Hobart Middle School and five from Hobart High School with vandalism through the Lake County Juvenile Center, the Times reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Americans quitting jobs at a record pace

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts