Portage schools to beef up patrols after TikTok threat, superintendent says

PORTAGE — Social media posts circulating the country on popular video application TikTok is causing Portage Township Schools to increase safety measures on Friday, Superintendent Dr. Amanda Alaniz wrote in a letter shared by Portage police.
The message refers to a threat to safety "for every school in the USA" and mentions Friday's date specifically. Alaniz writes the post is circulating not only in Portage but also in schools across the state and country, writing the threat did not originate in Portage's district.
Additional patrol officers will be on duty, and the Portage Police Department and Porter County Sheriff's office have been notified of the threats.
"This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats," Alaniz wrote. "Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.
"If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away. Remember: If you see something or hear something, say something."
TikTok is a short-form video social media app that allows users to create and view content created up to three minutes long. Users have created content to highlight their work as an artist, dancer, musician, comedian, athlete and more.
Trends originating on TikTok have become troublesome in the past. A national "devious licks" trend hit the Region as stealing and vandalism occurred in schools and parks.
In September Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales said school resource officers charged three students from Hobart Middle School and five from Hobart High School with vandalism through the Lake County Juvenile Center, the Times reported.