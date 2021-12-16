Portage schools to beef up patrols after TikTok threat, superintendent says

PORTAGE — Social media posts circulating the country on popular video application TikTok is causing Portage Township Schools to increase safety measures on Friday, Superintendent Dr. Amanda Alaniz wrote in a letter shared by Portage police.

The message refers to a threat to safety "for every school in the USA" and mentions Friday's date specifically. Alaniz writes the post is circulating not only in Portage but also in schools across the state and country, writing the threat did not originate in Portage's district.

Additional patrol officers will be on duty, and the Portage Police Department and Porter County Sheriff's office have been notified of the threats.

"This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats," Alaniz wrote. "Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.