Portage signs off lawsuit settlement

There is one other still tied up in federal court, but the expenses are way past the deductible on that one, Whitten said.

Some of the cases covered by that old insurance policy have been successfully defended by the city, Whitten said.

In other business, the council on Tuesday approved a five-year property tax abatement for Steel Warehouse to buy new equipment for producing wire. The company estimates it will add two or three employees to the payroll as a result.

The city also approved rezoning 20 acres at the southeast corner of Airport and Lute roads for a large subdivision.

The developer plans to offer lots for 174 single-family homes with an average price of about $314,000. A homeowners association would be created.

“The plan they’ve presented in just fantastic,” said Council Vice President Collin Czilli, D-5th. “They’re moving that ditch along Airport. We’ll no longer have that ditch.”

Czilli said he appreciates the HOA being created. Too often, a development includes amenities like a park and walking trail for residents but no means to pay for them. The city is left responsible for maintaining property it doesn’t own.

An earlier developer had hoped to build patio homes there, but Lennar Homes of Indiana said market conditions call for single-family homes instead.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.