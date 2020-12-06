Portage signs off lawsuit settlement

PORTAGE — The City Council has signed off on a settlement in the lawsuit over a Lake County police officer bitten by a Portage police dog.
The case was settled at mediation in 2019, city attorney Dan Whitten said, “but no one seems to have told the city that.”
Notice of the settlement came when the city was asked when it would pay its share of the settlement, Whitten said.
The city’s insurance policy required a $25,000 deductible for each legal settlement, with $18,211 left to pay toward that deductible.
“Obviously this lawsuit is more than that $18,211.”
The lawsuit stemmed from a Sept. 4, 2016, incident in which Lake County officer Nicholas Kopack was chasing suspects on foot in a residential neighborhood in Hobart following an attempted traffic stop. Kopack had caught up with one of the suspects when Portage police Officer Wendell Hite unleashed his police dog, Si, and instructed the dog to chase the suspects, according to court records.
Kopack “was suddenly, and without any prior warning, viciously and unlawfully attacked, seized and bitten by Si and thereby suffered severe injuries to and about his body,” records state.
“This is probably one of the last lawsuits from the past that we’re dealing with,” Mayor Sue Lynch said.
There is one other still tied up in federal court, but the expenses are way past the deductible on that one, Whitten said.
Some of the cases covered by that old insurance policy have been successfully defended by the city, Whitten said.
In other business, the council on Tuesday approved a five-year property tax abatement for Steel Warehouse to buy new equipment for producing wire. The company estimates it will add two or three employees to the payroll as a result.
The city also approved rezoning 20 acres at the southeast corner of Airport and Lute roads for a large subdivision.
The developer plans to offer lots for 174 single-family homes with an average price of about $314,000. A homeowners association would be created.
“The plan they’ve presented in just fantastic,” said Council Vice President Collin Czilli, D-5th. “They’re moving that ditch along Airport. We’ll no longer have that ditch.”
Czilli said he appreciates the HOA being created. Too often, a development includes amenities like a park and walking trail for residents but no means to pay for them. The city is left responsible for maintaining property it doesn’t own.
An earlier developer had hoped to build patio homes there, but Lennar Homes of Indiana said market conditions call for single-family homes instead.
